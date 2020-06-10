Orville Peck delays EP Show Pony in support of Black Lives Matter



Related videos from verified sources Pakistani truck artist paints George Floyd mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement



A truck artist in Pakistan painted a mural of George Floyd with messages calling for justice, equality and support for the Black Lives Matter movement. 40-year-old Haider Ali painted the mural on.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:14 Published 6 hours ago The cast of 'Queer Eye' reimagines the American dream



"I think that's what the show says. It's like, 'Let's fight for each other. Let's support each other. Let's love each other.'" Credit: Mashable Studio Duration: 02:30 Published 20 hours ago 'Just the beginning': voices from the Black Lives Matter protest in London – video



Thousands of protesters gathered outside the US embassy in London on Sunday to show solidarity with demonstrators in America, where protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.. Credit: Guardian Duration: 02:09 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this