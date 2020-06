Ankita engaged to beau Vicky amid lockdown? Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Ankita Lokhande made her big Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she portrayed Warrior Jhalkaribai. She was last seen in Ahmed Khan's 'Baaghi 3' with Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor. Recently, the diva is making headlines as there are reports doing the rounds that she got engaged to the love of her life - Vicky Jain. 👓 View full article

