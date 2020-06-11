Global
Harry Enfield prompts uproar after defending blackface and using racial slur live on BBC radio
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Harry Enfield prompts uproar after defending blackface and using racial slur live on BBC radio
Thursday, 11 June 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
Comedian's statements come amid renewed backlash against use of blackface in comedy
