Sonakshi Sinha misses era of elevator selfies Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is getting nostalgic about dressing up and taking selfies in an elevator.



"This day last year. When #ootd's and elevator selfies were a thing," Sonakshi wrote while sharing an image of herself. In the image, she looks stylish in a blue jumpsuit and shades as she poses for a selfie.





