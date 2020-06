Jagesh Mukati, who played title role in Shree Ganesha, passes away Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Actor Jagesh Mukati, who played the title role in Shree Ganesha, is no more, confirmed Dheeraj Kumar, director and visionary behind the 2000 show.



Jagesh passed away on June 10.



"I can't believe Jagesh Mukati is no more with us. He worked with me 20 years ago as Lord Ganesh for the show Shree Ganesh and recently we... 👓 View full article

