This is how Sidharth Malhotra described rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

During an interactive session with fans on social media, Sidharth Malhotra was asked to describe rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. He quickly replied, "Shershaah."



Malhotra amused netizens (and garnered publicity) by mentioning the title of their upcoming film in which Advani plays his love interest. The two have teamed up for... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Sid describes girlfriend Kiara in one word The story of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s rumoured relationship is still making a buzz in the Bollywood. While there’s still no confirmation from...

IndiaTimes 4 days ago





Tweets about this 247groundnews This is how Sidharth Malhotra described rumored girlfriend Kiara Advani https://t.co/MQtZUT2rb1 3 days ago