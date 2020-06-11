Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Snoop Dogg Goes Off-Off On Any Donald Trump Supporter: “If You Still With Him, F**k You”

SOHH Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Snoop Dogg Goes Off-Off On Any Donald Trump Supporter: “If You Still With Him, F**k You”West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg is making it no secret how he feels about the head of state. The hip-hop veteran recently went online to share his issues with President Donald Trump. Snoop x Trump Snoop Dizzle relied on his Instagram page to get some heat off his chest. Although he didn’t get into specifics, […]

The post Snoop Dogg Goes Off-Off On Any Donald Trump Supporter: “If You Still With Him, F**k You” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Did somebody say £5m? Snoop Dogg's bumper advert deal [Video]

Did somebody say £5m? Snoop Dogg's bumper advert deal

Rapper Snoop Dogg is said to have banked around £5.3 million after he starred in takeaway company Just Eat's latest commercial.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:01Published
Doja Cat, Snoop Dogg and More Are Set to Host Houseparty Event | Billboard News [Video]

Doja Cat, Snoop Dogg and More Are Set to Host Houseparty Event | Billboard News

Video chatting app Houseparty rallied Doja Cat, Snoop Dogg, Bad Bunny, Katy Perry, Neil Patrick Harris and more stars for the ultimate virtual bash this weekend.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:04Published
Snoop Dogg remixes Just Eat jingle [Video]

Snoop Dogg remixes Just Eat jingle

American rapper Snoop Dogg has teamed up with the mobile takeaway delivery app Just Eat to revamp their ‘Did Somebody Say Just Eat’ jingle. Snoop can be seen disapproving of the original..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Tweets about this

sohh

SOHH Snoop Dogg Goes Off-Off On Any Donald Trump Supporter: "If You Still With Him, F**k You" https://t.co/QrMtxmX0Sg https://t.co/eEzliyo23o 37 minutes ago

ItsAyeCue

𝒜𝓎𝑒 𝒞𝓊𝑒. 叡智 @UhUhRudeness Will Smith, Wayne, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Bruno Mars, Kim K*, Serena Williams, Cardi B, Donald Glover...… https://t.co/gbk9AOTf1H 4 days ago