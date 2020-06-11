Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pop Smoke’s Album Delayed In Honor Of George Floyd But New Music Still Coming This Week

SOHH Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Pop Smoke’s Album Delayed In Honor Of George Floyd But New Music Still Coming This WeekLate New York rapper Pop Smoke‘s long-awaited posthumous album isn’t coming out this Friday. Universal Music Group executive Steven Victor has updated fans on the project’s delay. Victor x Smoke Steven went online this week to deliver the crushing news. Victor detailed how much of a major impact Smoke’s music has had on the world. […]

The post Pop Smoke’s Album Delayed In Honor Of George Floyd But New Music Still Coming This Week appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Billboard - Published
News video: BTS Makes a Big Album Announcement, More Music Events Postponed & More Music News | Billboard News

BTS Makes a Big Album Announcement, More Music Events Postponed & More Music News | Billboard News 03:11

 Harry Styles, Coachella and Stagecoach won't happen in 2020, BTS makes a major album announcement and H.E.R debuts a powerful new track 'I Can't Breathe' in honor of George Floyd.

Related videos from verified sources

Golden Gate Bridge heard 'singing' over San Francisco Bay after redesign [Video]

Golden Gate Bridge heard 'singing' over San Francisco Bay after redesign

Eerie or peaceful? Bay Area residents have been left perplexed after hearing a strange ringing noise emanating from the Golden Gate Bridge. The ominous noise can be heard in this impressive clip..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:04Published
BTS Makes a Big Album Announcement, Additional Music Events Postponed & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

BTS Makes a Big Album Announcement, Additional Music Events Postponed & More Music News | Billboard News

BTS Makes a Big Album Announcement, Additional Music Events Postponed & More Music News | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:11Published
Kanye West Talks Michael Jackson, Fashion & More in New Interview With Pharrell | Billboard News [Video]

Kanye West Talks Michael Jackson, Fashion & More in New Interview With Pharrell | Billboard News

As music fans continue to champion a potential Verzuz battle between Kanye West and Pharrell, on Thursday (June 11), they received endless gems in a new interview between the two hip-hop luminaries.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:19Published

Tweets about this

millyhughessx

mill ! RT @NickEnaigbe: POP SMOKE ALBUM DELAYED?? FUCK IT IMMA DROP ON FRIDAY IN HIS HONOR 21 hours ago

5zhsPzSksXjcz0g

Logician Nagasaki RT @GeorgeF28353572: Pop Smoke's New Album Delayed In Honor Of George Floyd But Music Is Coming This Week . #RIPGeorgeFloyd https://t.co/b3… 23 hours ago

GeorgeF28353572

George Floyd Justice 👊 Pop Smoke's New Album Delayed In Honor Of George Floyd But Music Is Coming This Week . #RIPGeorgeFloyd https://t.co/b3jYsl56g0 1 day ago

sohh

SOHH Pop Smoke's New Album Delayed In Honor Of George Floyd But Music Is Coming This Week https://t.co/xRZfk7QYAD https://t.co/jzgrKSbnfS 1 day ago

NickEnaigbe

NiKo 👁 POP SMOKE ALBUM DELAYED?? FUCK IT IMMA DROP ON FRIDAY IN HIS HONOR 1 day ago