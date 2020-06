NY Times Sparks Outrage Against Protests with False Suggestion That Black Lives Matter Has ‘Come for Paw Patrol’ Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A New York Times article has prominent figures from Megyn Kelly to Donald Trump, Jr. expressing outrage that the children's show Paw Patrol has become a target of the protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd. It hasn't. A New York Times article has prominent figures from Megyn Kelly to Donald Trump, Jr. expressing outrage that the children's show Paw Patrol has become a target of the protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd. It hasn't. 👓 View full article