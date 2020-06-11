With Live PD Cancelled, Host Dan Abrams Speaks Out on the Video Footage of Javier Ambler’s Death in Police Custody Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Before Live PD was effectively cancelled yesterday, I was bombarded with questions from Live PD fans, critics as well as from friends and colleagues about exactly what happened to a Live PD video of the gruesome death of 40-year-old former postal worker Javier Ambler. Even though the show isn’t coming back, I still felt it […] Before Live PD was effectively cancelled yesterday, I was bombarded with questions from Live PD fans, critics as well as from friends and colleagues about exactly what happened to a Live PD video of the gruesome death of 40-year-old former postal worker Javier Ambler. Even though the show isn’t coming back, I still felt it […] 👓 View full article

