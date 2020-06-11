Global  

With Live PD Cancelled, Host Dan Abrams Speaks Out on the Video Footage of Javier Ambler’s Death in Police Custody

Mediaite Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
With Live PD Cancelled, Host Dan Abrams Speaks Out on the Video Footage of Javier Ambler’s Death in Police CustodyBefore Live PD was effectively cancelled yesterday, I was bombarded with questions from Live PD fans, critics as well as from friends and colleagues about exactly what happened to a Live PD video of the gruesome death of 40-year-old former postal worker Javier Ambler. Even though the show isn’t coming back, I still felt it […]
News video: Newly-Released Video Shows Texas Man Begged “I Can’t Breathe” During Fatal Arrest

Newly-Released Video Shows Texas Man Begged “I Can’t Breathe” During Fatal Arrest 01:31

 Police video and documents released more than a year after the death of a black man in Texas show that sheriff’s deputies used a stun gun on him four times despite his multiple cries of “I can’t breathe” following a chase after for failing to dim his headlights.

