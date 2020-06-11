Ice Cube Accused Of Anti-Semitism Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

After sharing two images on Twitter...



Iconic rapper *Ice Cube* has been accused of sharing anti-semitic memes on social media.



The *N.W.A.* legend has been outspoken on social media, throwing his weight behind the George Floyd protests and against Donald Trump.



The rapper has also shared two controversial images, each of which seem to reference anti-semitic tropes.



The first features law-makers surrounding a map of the world, while the second directly references the Star Of David.



Some onlookers accused Ice Cube of being anti-semitic, leading to the following responses:







Someone who actually knows me. https://t.co/HgYwmS5CTZ



— Ice Cube (@icecube) June 11, 2020







What if I was just pro-Black? This is the truth brother. I didn’t lie on anyone. I didn’t say I was anti anybody. DONT BELIEVE THE HYPE. I’ve been telling my truth. https://t.co/1SnGaGacM9



— Ice Cube (@icecube) June 11, 2020



