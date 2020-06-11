Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ice Cube Accused Of Anti-Semitism

Clash Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
After sharing two images on Twitter...

Iconic rapper *Ice Cube* has been accused of sharing anti-semitic memes on social media.

The *N.W.A.* legend has been outspoken on social media, throwing his weight behind the George Floyd protests and against Donald Trump.

The rapper has also shared two controversial images, each of which seem to reference anti-semitic tropes.

The first features law-makers surrounding a map of the world, while the second directly references the Star Of David.

Some onlookers accused Ice Cube of being anti-semitic, leading to the following responses:



Someone who actually knows me. https://t.co/HgYwmS5CTZ

— Ice Cube (@icecube) June 11, 2020



What if I was just pro-Black? This is the truth brother. I didn’t lie on anyone. I didn’t say I was anti anybody. DONT BELIEVE THE HYPE. I’ve been telling my truth. https://t.co/1SnGaGacM9

— Ice Cube (@icecube) June 11, 2020

- - -

Related: *Ice Cube's Rock And Rules*

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Ice Cube Previews 'The High Note,' Now Available On Demand [Video]

Ice Cube Previews 'The High Note,' Now Available On Demand

Ukee Washington reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:39Published
Ice Cube, Common, Ice-T & Snoop Dogg Sickened By Minnesota Cop Suffocating Black Man To Death [Video]

Ice Cube, Common, Ice-T & Snoop Dogg Sickened By Minnesota Cop Suffocating Black Man To Death

Executive Produced By: Pro The Goat https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 03:05Published
Ice Cube Shares How He's Coping Without Live Sports [Video]

Ice Cube Shares How He's Coping Without Live Sports

Ice Cube's fans know that the rapper-actor is a big sports lover. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of his most beloved tournaments and games have been cancelled. He shares how old sports games are..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Ice Cube accused of sharing anti-Semitic images on Twitter

 Rapper Ice Cube was slammed on social media on Wednesday with charges of anti-Semitism for sharing an image that appears to promote a Jewish conspiracy theory. 
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this