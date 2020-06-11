Global  

It’s (Not) the Same Old Song: Different Compositions, Same Titles to Top the Hot 100, From ‘Hello’ to ‘Rockstar’ & More

Thursday, 11 June 2020
DaBaby's "Rockstar" joins the club of different compositions but with matching titles that have ruled the Hot 100 over the chart's history.
