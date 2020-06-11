Chris Brown’s Boo Ammika Harris Is Pure Beauty Goals In New Outside Pic: “I’d Rather Be With You”
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () R&B singer Chris Brown‘s girlfriend Ammika Harris is out here looking ready to give the thirst trap some much-needed summer attention. The popular vixen went online this week to share a pic of herself flexing modeling goals outside in the sun. Ammika x Sunny On Thursday, the brown skin beauty went online with some unexpected […]
The post Chris Brown’s Boo Ammika Harris Is Pure Beauty Goals In New Outside Pic: “I’d Rather Be With You” appeared first on .
Drake has announced two new projects. First up, the Canadian rapper dropped a mixtape titled "Dark Lane Demo Tapes". The mixtape treats listeners to14 songs and features Chris Brown, Giveon, Young Thug..