Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce From Brandon Blackstock After Nearly 7 Years of Marriage Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kelly Clarkson is filing for divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The 38-year-old American Idol alum and talk show host filed for divorce after almost seven years of marriage, The Blast reported Thursday (June 11). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Clarkson Kelly filed in a Los Angeles court last week on June 4, according [...] 👓 View full article