Tamal Chanda FOX NEWS: ‘Don’t’ host Adam Scott reveals the one aspect of his new gig that ‘deeply’ embarrassed his kids https://t.co/YVernuRdc8 11 minutes ago URBANTIAN™ 'Don't' host Adam Scott reveals the one aspect of his new gig that 'deeply' embarrassed his kids - Fox News… https://t.co/gfOBFoLrBg 1 hour ago Citi-Digests "‘Don’t’ host Adam Scott reveals the one aspect of his new gig that ‘deeply’ embarrassed his kids" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/zIqZGiB8mA 3 hours ago Andy Vermaut ‘Don’t’ host Adam Scott reveals the one aspect of his new gig that ‘deeply’ embarrassed his kids… https://t.co/jDtERyorAx 4 hours ago APZNEWS ‘Don’t’ host Adam Scott reveals the one aspect of his new gig that ‘deeply’ embarrassed his kids https://t.co/0qW4lSvnod 5 hours ago