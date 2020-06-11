tinyturner RT @TomodachiTalia: Destruction Allstars announced! A new title from developer Lucid. #PS5 https://t.co/zzTJTE8Knu 44 seconds ago

tinyturner RT @GM3Lsquad: What do you think of the Playstation 5 games that have been announced? Which game are you looking forward to? Astro's playr… 12 minutes ago

Peter Kavanagh RT @SIFTDgames: Destruction AllStars announced for #PlayStation5 https://t.co/xJDsktnCBj 26 minutes ago

❄️🔥 Ps5 games announced: GTA V is extended, Ratchet and Clank, Spider man Miles Morales, Gran Turismo, Project Athia lo… https://t.co/sVS9Xp7CA9 37 minutes ago

GM3L ➡️ home What do you think of the Playstation 5 games that have been announced? Which game are you looking forward to? Astr… https://t.co/3ipc5io2Ly 42 minutes ago

The Gaming Monkeys Destruction AllStars announced for PS5 https://t.co/7JD6wjq6oM 43 minutes ago