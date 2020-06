Stepping Down the Royal Family Saved Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Who would have thought that after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot, they would eventually leave the royal family? They now live in the duchess' hometown, Los Angeles. Who would have thought that after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot, they would eventually leave the royal family? They now live in the duchess' hometown, Los Angeles. πŸ‘“ View full article