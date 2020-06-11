Global  

Jeffree Star Gets Cheeky & Shows Off 'Assets' With NSFW Video

Just Jared Thursday, 11 June 2020
Jeffree Star is stripping down. The 34-year-old Jeffree Star Cosmetics entrepreneur posted a NSFW video on his social media on Thursday (June 11) showing off his backside. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeffree Star “I’m ready for summer & a threesome 🔥💖 #jeffreestarcosmetics #jeffreestarassets,” he captioned the cheeky post. On Twitter, Jeffree also [...]
