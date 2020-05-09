Demon’s Souls remake coming to PS5

Video credit: Engadget China - Published
2 hours ago
From JAPAN Studio and Bluepoint Games comes a remake of the PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls™. Entirely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced, this remake invites you to experience the unsettling story and ruthless combat of Demon’s Souls in unparalleled visual quality and...
Demon's Souls - Announcement Trailer | PS5 01:46
Related videos from verified sources
DEMON'S SOULS Trailer
DEMON'S SOULS Announcement Trailer [HD] PS5, PlayStation 5
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:47 Published 37 minutes ago
THE SOUL COLLECTOR movie clip
THE SOUL COLLECTOR movie clip - Plot synopsis: In an attempt to start a new life with his young, fragmented family, bankrupt William Ziel returns to the farm he inherited from his estranged father...
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:40 Published 1 week ago
THE SOUL COLLECTOR movie
THE SOUL COLLECTOR movie trailer HD - aka 8 - Plot synopsis: In an attempt to start a new life with his young, fragmented family, bankrupt William Ziel returns to the farm he inherited from his..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:34 Published on May 9, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Demon's Souls is getting a PS5 remake
Demon’s Souls, the game that helped make From Software a household name in gaming, is getting a remake. Bluepoint Games, the same studio that handled the...
engadget
4 hours ago Also reported by •
TechRadar
Tweets about this