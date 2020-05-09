Global  

Demon’s Souls remake coming to PS5

Polygon Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
 From JAPAN Studio and Bluepoint Games comes a remake of the PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls™. Entirely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced, this remake invites you to experience the unsettling story and ruthless combat of Demon’s Souls in unparalleled visual quality and...

Demon's Souls is getting a PS5 remake

 Demon’s Souls, the game that helped make From Software a household name in gaming, is getting a remake. Bluepoint Games, the same studio that handled the...
