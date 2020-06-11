Anna Kendrick's 'Love Life' Renewed for Season 2!

Thursday, 11 June 2020 () HBO Max is renewing Love Life! The romantic comedy anthology series is getting a second season, Deadline confirmed on Thursday (June 11). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anna Kendrick The anthology series is executive produced by Anna Kendrick, who also stars in the show as Darby. Season two will “remain set in New [...]
Anna Kendrick did not have a very goodtime filming “Twilight,” thanks for asking.In a video interview with Vanity Fair, she comparedher time as Bella Swan’s mortal friend Jessica inthe vampire movie series to a “hostage situation”.Kendrick said she remembers “being so cold...
Dating Around Season 2 - Official Trailer - Netflix - Dating can be awkward... but it's time to believe in love again. In this oh-so-real dating show, Dating Around: Season 2 follows 6 singles on their..