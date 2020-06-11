Global  

Anna Kendrick's 'Love Life' Renewed for Season 2!

Just Jared Thursday, 11 June 2020
HBO Max is renewing Love Life! The romantic comedy anthology series is getting a second season, Deadline confirmed on Thursday (June 11). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anna Kendrick The anthology series is executive produced by Anna Kendrick, who also stars in the show as Darby. Season two will “remain set in New [...]
Video credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Anna Kendrick says filming 'Twilight' was like a 'hostage situation'

Anna Kendrick says filming 'Twilight' was like a 'hostage situation' 01:13

 Anna Kendrick did not have a very goodtime filming “Twilight,” thanks for asking.In a video interview with Vanity Fair, she comparedher time as Bella Swan’s mortal friend Jessica inthe vampire movie series to a “hostage situation”.Kendrick said she remembers “being so cold...

