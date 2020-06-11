Global  

Jane Gets Welcome Back Party at 'Scarlet' On Tonight's Return of 'The Bold Type'

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 11 June 2020
The Bold Type is back tonight (June 11)! The hit Freeform series returns for the second half of season four, after that emotional midseason finale back in March. In “Leveling Up”, three months after surgery, Jane (Katie Stevens) returns to Scarlet with new editorial duties. Kat (Aisha Dee) faces a hard truth when she’s forced [...]
