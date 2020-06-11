Priscila Jane Gets Welcome Back Party at ‘Scarlet’ On Tonight’s Return of ‘The Bold Type’ https://t.co/qJa2LaDXv8 via @JustJaredJr 3 days ago Luca Forzin Jane Gets Welcome Back Party at 'Scarlet' On Tonight's Return of 'The Bold Type' The Bold Type is back tonight (J… https://t.co/sZa72SrSrS 3 days ago Alex Manes RT @justjaredjr: YAYY! #TheBoldType is back on TONIGHT!! Check out a sneak peek video and photos here: https://t.co/gOlkp1XEda 3 days ago Just Jared Jr. YAYY! #TheBoldType is back on TONIGHT!! Check out a sneak peek video and photos here: https://t.co/gOlkp1XEda 3 days ago Markeu RT @dreamdalove: RIDIN ERA ENDED AND WITHIN JUST DAYS, WE WELCOMED PUNCH ERA. NOW THAT PUNCH ERA IS OVER, WE ARE GOING TO WELCOME TURN BACK… 1 week ago