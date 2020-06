'Don't' Host Adam Scott Explains Why His Kids Are Embarrassed By His Hosting Gig Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

The new game show Don’t is launching tonight on ABC and Adam Scott is opening up about why his kids are embarrassed by his hosting gig. Ryan Reynolds is the executive producer of the series and he provides voiceover. The show follows four-member teams competing for a chance to win up to $100,000 while doing [...] 👓 View full article