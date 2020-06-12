|
|
|
Fox’s Harris Faulkner Explains to Confounded Trump the Racist Origins of ‘When the Looting Starts, the Shooting Starts’
Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Fox News' Harris Faulkner explains to confounded Trump the racist origins of his tweet 'When the looting starts, the shooting starts'
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Trump Defends Racist Looting Threat
On Fox News, President Donald Trump defending tweeting “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:48Published
|
Twitter Tags Trump's Tweet A 'Gloryfing Violence'
Twitter marked a tweet from President Donald Trump because it broke its rules by “glorifying violence.” According to Reuters, the Tweet was about people looting at protests in Minneapolis. Trump..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published
|
Why Is Taylor Slamming Trump?
Taylor Swift took to Twitter to blast President Donald Trump for "stoking the flames of white supremacy." Swift's came in response to Trump threatening to send the national guard into Minneapolis,..
Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:28Published
Tweets about this
|