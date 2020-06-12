Global  

Fox’s Harris Faulkner Explains to Confounded Trump the Racist Origins of ‘When the Looting Starts, the Shooting Starts’

Mediaite Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Fox News' Harris Faulkner explains to confounded Trump the racist origins of his tweet 'When the looting starts, the shooting starts'
Trump Defends Racist Looting Threat [Video]

Trump Defends Racist Looting Threat

On Fox News, President Donald Trump defending tweeting “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:48Published
Twitter Tags Trump's Tweet A 'Gloryfing Violence' [Video]

Twitter Tags Trump's Tweet A 'Gloryfing Violence'

Twitter marked a tweet from President Donald Trump because it broke its rules by “glorifying violence.” According to Reuters, the Tweet was about people looting at protests in Minneapolis. Trump..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Why Is Taylor Slamming Trump? [Video]

Why Is Taylor Slamming Trump?

Taylor Swift took to Twitter to blast President Donald Trump for "stoking the flames of white supremacy." Swift's came in response to Trump threatening to send the national guard into Minneapolis,..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:28Published

