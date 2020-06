HBD Gopichand: 6 powerful performances Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

One of the most handsome and talented actors in Tollywood, Gopichand is a name that reminds us of the entire iconic villain in Jayam who ruthlessly treats everyone, including the female lead. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this MG Dumasia HBD Gopichand: 6 powerful performances https://t.co/9Ap0xCBPAG 53 minutes ago