Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Internet Destroys Sony Playstation W/ Hard-Hitting Hilarious PS5 Memes

SOHH Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
The Internet Destroys Sony Playstation W/ Hard-Hitting Hilarious PS5 MemesThe Internet is not holding back on Sony Playstation – at all. Social media has unloaded on the iconic technology giant on the unveiling of its new Playstation 5 console. Playstation x 5 On Thursday, Sony finally revealed the new gaming system after months of speculation and hype. Playstation held an afternoon online conference to […]

The post The Internet Destroys Sony Playstation W/ Hard-Hitting Hilarious PS5 Memes appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Sony Announces New Date for ‘PlayStation Future of Gaming’ Event

Sony Announces New Date for ‘PlayStation Future of Gaming’ Event 00:59

 Sony Announces New Date for ‘PlayStation Future of Gaming’ Event The event, which will give PlayStation fans a look at the games that will be released on the PS5, was originally set to take place on June 4. Sony decided to delay it due to the current Black Lives Matter protests. The company...

Related videos from verified sources

Sony PlayStation 5 - Future of Gaming Trailer [Video]

Sony PlayStation 5 - Future of Gaming Trailer

Check out the "Future of Gaming" trailer for the Sony PlayStation 5! It will be available in both a Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive version and a Digital Edition later this year. PS5 Release Date:..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:21Published
Sony reveals PlayStation 5 console due for launch later this year [Video]

Sony reveals PlayStation 5 console due for launch later this year

Sony has unveiled its forthcoming PlayStation 5 and a raft of titles set to land on the next-generation console. The Japanese tech giant finally revealed the machine’s physical design for the first..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published
Sony PlayStation 5 - Hardware Reveal Trailer [Video]

Sony PlayStation 5 - Hardware Reveal Trailer

Check out the hardware reveal trailer for the Sony PlayStation 5! Available in both a Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive version and a Digital Edition. PS5 Release Date: Holiday 2020 Are you excited for..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:12Published

Tweets about this

4hhteam

4hiphop The Internet Destroys Sony Playstation W/ Hard-Hitting Hilarious PS5 Memes: - The Internet is not holding back on S… https://t.co/wQ49g7jc2a 35 minutes ago

KWESTboogie

Joseph (KWEST) Cruz RT @sohh: The Internet Destroys Sony Playstation W/ Hard-Hitting Hilarious PS5 Memes: https://t.co/8tAvPtG5FL https://t.co/juDVTLXWr0 1 hour ago

sohh

SOHH The Internet Destroys Sony Playstation W/ Hard-Hitting Hilarious PS5 Memes: https://t.co/8tAvPtG5FL https://t.co/juDVTLXWr0 1 hour ago