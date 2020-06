When Kareena Kapoor was warned against marrying Saif Ali Khan: 'He is a divorcee, has 2 kids' Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Kareena Kapoor Khan is happily married to Saif Ali Khan for over seven years now. The duo, who are proud parents to paparazzi's favourite kid, Taimur Ali Khan, have emerged as one of the most loved couples of Bollywood.



But you will be shocked to know that Bebo was warned against marrying Saif Ali Khan at the peak of her... 👓 View full article