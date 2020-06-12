Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Starbucks Won't Allow Employees Wear Gear That Supports Black Lives Matter For This Reason

Just Jared Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Starbucks is coming under fire for their new memo sent out to employees. Just a few days ago, the coffee company vowed on Twitter to “stand in solidarity with our Black partners, customers and communities” while also showing their commitment to Black Lives Matter, saying they want to be “part of the change.” However in [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Pharrell Williams calls Black Lives Matter protests 'the American Revolution 2.0'

Pharrell Williams calls Black Lives Matter protests 'the American Revolution 2.0' 00:56

 Pharrell Williams believes there's currently an "American Revolution 2.0" happening in his home country following the d*ath of George Floyd.

Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds turn out in Blue Ash for Black Lives Matter protest, caravan [Video]

Hundreds turn out in Blue Ash for Black Lives Matter protest, caravan

More than 500 protested in the suburbs Thursday evening, attending the Blue Ash for Black Lives Matter protest as a car and bike caravan brought in hundreds of people.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:07Published
Former NFL Player Terrel Owens Marches In Support Of Colin Kaepernick, Black Lives Matter [Video]

Former NFL Player Terrel Owens Marches In Support Of Colin Kaepernick, Black Lives Matter

Former NFL player Terrel Owens marched in Inglewood on Thursday, urging teams to hire Colin Kaepernick and recognize how his peaceful kneeling during the National Anthem helped move the needle on the..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:24Published
Is he safe? Fears black women have for their men and children [Video]

Is he safe? Fears black women have for their men and children

For many black women, there is a lifelong undercurrent of fear when it comes to loving and supporting black men and raising black children in the United States. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:46Published

Tweets about this

Crashdocevil

Original Man @Starbucks So you allow you employees to wear PRIDE symbolism’s, but not BLM. I will be visiting my local Starbucks… https://t.co/nnzHh83EGn 3 minutes ago

momwithboys

momwithboys🇺🇸 RT @ShawnG927: The Left Turns on it’s own again! The hashtag #BoycottStarbucks is trending as Leftists are now boycotting Starbucks over it… 6 minutes ago

marcosarellano

Marcos Arellano Starbucks Won’t Allow Employees Wear Gear That Supports Black Lives Matter For This Reason https://t.co/XGON5tuX0k via @JustJared 10 minutes ago

woodlawnlainey

Stop defending billionaires RT @TheMarySue: So Starbucks can tweet about Black Lives Matter but won't let their employees wear anything in support? https://t.co/a5gKl… 14 minutes ago

kerkspalma

K Palma So Starbucks employees are prohibited to wear anything supporting “Black Lives Matter”. I wonder if they’ll allow… https://t.co/p1WNKvimZu 14 minutes ago

kal_hnd

Kal B/hnd enemy lines in WA state [commieland] RT @ShawnG927: Will Starbucks now cave and allow employees to wear Black Lives Matter shirts? 15 minutes ago

Keynote_Esq

K Renee, Esq. @KingTre2ThaD @Starbucks Won’t allow employees to wear anything related to BLM 21 minutes ago

wyffnews4

WYFF News 4 Starbucks' existing dress code does not allow employees to wear attire that supports Black Lives Matter https://t.co/ifLpvATEWM 25 minutes ago