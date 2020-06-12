WATCH Fox News’ Shannon Bream Call Out TX Lt. Gov Dan Patrick for Comparing Seattle CHAZ Protestors to ISIS: ‘They’re Not Beheading People!’
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Fox News' Shannon Bream calls out Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick for comparing Seattle CHAZ protestors to ISIS terrorists taking over cities: 'They're not beheading people and throwing them off buildings!'
LeBron responded to a tweet about how voting lines in Atlanta took hours in some neighborhoods while only 20 minutes in other areas yesterday. LeBron said quote, “Everyone talking about “how do we fix this?” They say “go out and vote?” What about asking if how we vote is also structurally...
'Live PD' Production Is Halted at A&E Amid Nationwide Protests The A&E network made the decision in light of global protests against police brutality and inequality. A&E, via Fox News A&E, via Fox News..
From the coronavirus outbreak to the recent protests for police reform and racial equality, many people are stressed. That is affecting the mental health of many people across the country leading to an..
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 02:26Published
Tweets about this
DefundThePolice RT @Mediaite: WATCH Fox News' Shannon Bream Call Out TX Lt. Gov Dan Patrick for Comparing Seattle CHAZ Protestors to ISIS: 'They're Not Beh… 1 hour ago
Jon Nicosia WATCH Fox News' Shannon Bream Call Out TX Lt. Gov Dan Patrick for Comparing Seattle CHAZ Protestors to ISIS: 'They'… https://t.co/DQwRzeBSnz 2 hours ago