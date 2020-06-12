WATCH Fox News’ Shannon Bream Call Out TX Lt. Gov Dan Patrick for Comparing Seattle CHAZ Protestors to ISIS: ‘They’re Not Beheading People!’

Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 2 days ago Skip Bayless: LeBron James is at his greatest when fighting for racial injustices 01:37 LeBron responded to a tweet about how voting lines in Atlanta took hours in some neighborhoods while only 20 minutes in other areas yesterday. LeBron said quote, “Everyone talking about “how do we fix this?” They say “go out and vote?” What about asking if how we vote is also structurally...