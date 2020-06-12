Global  

WATCH Fox News’ Shannon Bream Call Out TX Lt. Gov Dan Patrick for Comparing Seattle CHAZ Protestors to ISIS: ‘They’re Not Beheading People!’

Mediaite Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Fox News' Shannon Bream calls out Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick for comparing Seattle CHAZ protestors to ISIS terrorists taking over cities: 'They're not beheading people and throwing them off buildings!'
