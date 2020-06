Related videos from verified sources Newborn calf takes its first steps to reach his mother's milk



Larry is a little calf who has just come into the world. He is literally just a few minutes old as we see him getting up onto his wobbly legs to follow his mother for his first drink of milk. Larry was.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:32 Published 3 days ago Lielongren $40 webcam review



This webcam performs like I would expect a $40 webcam to perform. The video quality is actually pretty decent - details are good, and it isn't thrown off by auto-focusing. Colors don't pop as.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 06:00 Published 1 week ago Playful calf bounces with joy to see her friend at her new meadow



Hope is a five day old calf that was born on a beautiful farm in Millbrook, Ontario. Her short life has been a good one as she roams a vast expanse of lush, green pasture with her mother, Fiona. Fiona.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:30 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this