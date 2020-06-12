Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jess Glynne, Isle Of Wight Festival Have Patched Things Up

Clash Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
She'll be attending next summer...

*Jess Glynne* has been booked to appear at *Isle Of Wight Festival* next summer.

The island event was due to take place this year, but COVID meant that this simply wasn't feasible.

With the Isle of Wight becoming a roll-out area for the new corona-app, it seems that organisers are feeling quite confident about their changes in 2021.

So confident, in fact, that they've gone and booked one-time bete noire Jess Glynne to perform next year.

The pop star was due to play Isle of Wight last summer, but pulled out mere minutes before going onstage.

At the time, the hot rumour was that she'd been partying with the Spice Girls - *we can neither confirm nor deny this* - but it resulted in *a memorable rant from the festival organisers*.

Handed a 'lifetime ban' by the Isle Of Wight team, it seems that the intervening period has resulted in some adult conversations between both parties.

So: Jess Glynne is playing the Isle Of Wight festival next year, alongsie The Script, Carly Rae Jepson, and a host of other names.



Our huge #IOW2021 line-up is here
There's a host of 2020 names joining next year's bill as well new additions @thescript, @JessGlynne, @carlyraejepsen, @mavisstaples and more! Tickets go on-sale at 9am Monday 15th June. pic.twitter.com/Hh0TsaDXqa

— Isle of Wight Fest (@IsleOfWightFest) June 12, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Paul McCartney and David Bowie's Isle of Wight sets to air on Absolute Radio [Video]

Paul McCartney and David Bowie's Isle of Wight sets to air on Absolute Radio

In the place of The Isle of Wight Festival this year, iconic sets from the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, David Bowie and The Rolling Stones will air on Absolute Radio.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Isle of Wight: Jess Glynne's 'lifetime ban' from festival lifted after less than a year

 'She will never be booked to play the Isle of Wight again,' festival organiser said in 2019
Independent


Tweets about this

HuffPostUKEnt

HuffPost UK Entertainment Jess Glynne's supposed 'lifetime ban' from the Isle Of Wight festival has already been lifted after less than a year https://t.co/QRctHIypgI 8 minutes ago

CliffDutton1

Cliff Dutton Can't believe they've announced Jess Glynne for next years Festival?? She's gonna get lynched!?! The Isle of Wight doesn't forget 😲 9 minutes ago

Nas_j2020

Nas @CharlotteFisher @Harriet_Newtons @IsleOfWightFest "...responding to allegations that she had been partying with th… https://t.co/SQcfkwmX9l 15 minutes ago

Gigwise

GIGWISE The Isle of Wight Festival share their line-up for 2021 - it's mostly the same as its cancelled 2020 bill...but wit… https://t.co/NoZhqMrsmk 16 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Jess Glynne’s ‘lifetime ban’ from Isle of Wight festival lifted after less than a year https://t.co/E7qJSpERRi 25 minutes ago

iwightradio

Isle of Wight Radio NEWS: 'Life is too short!' Festival boss, John Giddings, will welcome Jess Glynne back to the Isle of Wight Festiva… https://t.co/4hByRbL7jE 30 minutes ago

tres444

John Jack James Tres RT @Independent: Jess Glynne’s ‘lifetime ban’ from Isle of Wight festival lifted after less than a year https://t.co/DNR5iA0J9n 33 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Jess Glynne’s ‘lifetime ban’ from Isle of Wight festival lifted after less than a year https://t.co/DNR5iA0J9n 35 minutes ago