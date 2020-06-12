Kojey Radical Shares New Single 'Same Boat' Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Kojey Radical* has shared his new single 'Same Boat'.



The London artist is fresh from his dazzling, hour-long 'Proud Of You' project, perhaps his most personal endeavour yet.



'Same Boat' is a soulful new jammer, one that pairs Kojey against guest vocalist Mereba.



He says at one point: “I take all the pressure and put diamonds in my halo. I know that they watching me. Just gotta be careful...”



Kojey explains...



"I like to think back on my journey through art and music and really consider who and what shaped me. I think there was no one more integral than my mother because she never restricted me. Even when she didn’t understand or agree. She gave me the recipe to continue."



"Working with Mereba was a dream come true, I’ve been such a fan for such a long time and her perspective on this song was incredible..."



Tune in now.



Catch Kojey Radical at London's Roundhouse on December 16th.



