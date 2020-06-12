AR Rahman to co-produce Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film, No Land's Man Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

AR Rahman has come on board as composer and co-producer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's international film, No Land's Man. Helmed by Bangladeshi director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, the film chronicles a South Asian man's journey in the US.



On Thursday, Siddiqui shared the news on social media and wrote, "It’s a pleasure to have the... AR Rahman has come on board as composer and co-producer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's international film, No Land's Man. Helmed by Bangladeshi director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, the film chronicles a South Asian man's journey in the US.On Thursday, Siddiqui shared the news on social media and wrote, "It’s a pleasure to have the 👓 View full article

