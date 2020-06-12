Global  

AR Rahman to co-produce Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film, No Land's Man

Mid-Day Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
AR Rahman to co-produce Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film, No Land's ManAR Rahman has come on board as composer and co-producer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's international film, No Land's Man. Helmed by Bangladeshi director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, the film chronicles a South Asian man's journey in the US. 

On Thursday, Siddiqui shared the news on social media and wrote, "It’s a pleasure to have the...
