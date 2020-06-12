Ayushmann pens a note on working with Amitabh Bachchan
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has penned a note on how his "Gulabo Sitabo" co-star, the veteran Amitabh Bachchan, has inspired him. In his note, Ayushmann recounts his first impression of seeing the superstar on the big screen. "Whenever a young person in our country wants to step into the field of acting, his goal is Amitabh...
As cinema halls remain close amid COVID-19 lockdown, films are eyeing on OTT platforms to reach audience. Intriguing trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo dropped on..
Gulabo Sitabo Trailer stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Baankey, a tenant to Amitabh Bachchan's Mirza, a landlord of archaic haveli Fatima Mahal in Lucknow. Director Shoojit Sircar reunites with Vicky Donor..
After Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note in the memory of his dear friend Rishi Kapoor, Actor Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too expressed their condolences on the demise..