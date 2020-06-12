Global  

Ayushmann pens a note on working with Amitabh Bachchan

Mid-Day Friday, 12 June 2020
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has penned a note on how his "Gulabo Sitabo" co-star, the veteran Amitabh Bachchan, has inspired him. In his note, Ayushmann recounts his first impression of seeing the superstar on the big screen. "Whenever a young person in our country wants to step into the field of acting, his goal is Amitabh...
