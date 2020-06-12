|
Tory Lanez Says Lil Baby Needs Grammy After Dropping Inspirational The Bigger Picture Song
Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Toronto rapper Tory Lanez wants the Grammy Awards to put respect on Lil Baby‘s name already. The hip-hop star has come forward to low-key and high-key co-sign the Atlanta rap heavyweight’s newly released “The Bigger Picture” song. Tory x Baby Lanez went to Twitter Friday morning to salute Baby. He took things further by saying […]
The post Tory Lanez Says Lil Baby Needs Grammy After Dropping Inspirational The Bigger Picture Song appeared first on .
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this