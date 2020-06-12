Lady Antebellum changes band name over connection to slavery
Friday, 12 June 2020 () One of country music's most successful acts is shedding the name it's had for nearly 14 years following national protests for racial equality. Lady Antebellum will now go by Lady A, after they say the original name left them embarrassed because of the word antebellum's heavy association with American slavery. Vladimir Duthiers reports.
Country music group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A “after much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues.” Katie Johnston reports.