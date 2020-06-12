Global  

Lady Antebellum changes band name over connection to slavery

CBS News Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
One of country music's most successful acts is shedding the name it's had for nearly 14 years following national protests for racial equality. Lady Antebellum will now go by Lady A, after they say the original name left them embarrassed because of the word antebellum's heavy association with American slavery. Vladimir Duthiers reports.
