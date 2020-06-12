The Bachelor Casts Matt James as Its First Black Male Lead
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Matt James has been announced as the new star of The Bachelor! The ABC series shared the news with fans on Friday, making James the first Black male lead on the series. James was...
With the Black Lives Matter Movement gaining traction, Bachelor fans and cast members are launching a campaign to diversify the show. Rachel Lindsey, the show's only black lead, is taking a stand and the show's racist history is surfacing.