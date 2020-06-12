Global  

The Bachelor Casts Matt James as Its First Black Male Lead

E! Online Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Matt James has been announced as the new star of The Bachelor! The ABC series shared the news with fans on Friday, making James the first Black male lead on the series. James was...
News video: Bachelor Fans DEMAND The Show Addresses Racism With a Black Lead

Bachelor Fans DEMAND The Show Addresses Racism With a Black Lead 04:28

 With the Black Lives Matter Movement gaining traction, Bachelor fans and cast members are launching a campaign to diversify the show. Rachel Lindsey, the show's only black lead, is taking a stand and the show's racist history is surfacing.

Matt James will be the first black 'Bachelor' in ABC series history

 Matt James, 28, will be the first black man to lead ABC's popular "The Bachelor" over its nearly 20-year history.
