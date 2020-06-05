Global  

'Bachelor' names its first-ever black lead

FOXNews.com Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
"The Bachelor" has officially cast its first-ever black lead contestant.
News video: Bachelor Fans DEMAND The Show Addresses Racism With a Black Lead

Bachelor Fans DEMAND The Show Addresses Racism With a Black Lead 04:28

 With the Black Lives Matter Movement gaining traction, Bachelor fans and cast members are launching a campaign to diversify the show. Rachel Lindsey, the show's only black lead, is taking a stand and the show's racist history is surfacing.

Rachel Lindsay speaks on 'Bachelor' diversity problems and Hannah Brown's apology [Video]

Rachel Lindsay speaks on 'Bachelor' diversity problems and Hannah Brown's apology

"There has been one person of color in 40 seasons." As the only black lead to appear on "The Bachelorette," Rachel Lindsay knows that people turn to her for comments regarding racial equality..

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 07:00Published

ABC Names Matt James as the First Black 'Bachelor' for 2021's Season 25!

 The Bachelor has its first Black lead! Matt James has been selected as the show’s first-ever Black Bachelor, ABC announced on Friday (June 12). PHOTOS: Check...
Just Jared


