ABC Names Matt James as the First Black 'Bachelor' for 2021's Season 25!
Friday, 12 June 2020 () The Bachelor has its first Black lead! Matt James has been selected as the show’s first-ever Black Bachelor, ABC announced on Friday (June 12). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matt James Matt James is a 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder, and is best known to Bachelor Nation as a [...]
Rachel Lindsay, Tyler Cameron, Katilyn Bristowe, Nick Viall and more "Bachelor" alum have banded together to demand more diversity and representation amid the Black Lives Matter movement, including casting the franchise's first Black "Bachelor". Plus, "S.W.A.T." star Shemar Moore comes to grips with...