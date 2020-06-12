Global  

ABC Names Matt James as the First Black 'Bachelor' for 2021's Season 25!

Just Jared Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
The Bachelor has its first Black lead! Matt James has been selected as the show’s first-ever Black Bachelor, ABC announced on Friday (June 12). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matt James Matt James is a 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder, and is best known to Bachelor Nation as a [...]
