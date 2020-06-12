HONNE Share New Single 'no song without you' Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

It's a stripped back alt-pop jammer...



*HONNE* have shared their new single 'no song without you' - tune in now.



The track was born during a spontaneous trip (remember those?) to Los Angeles, kicked off during a session with Anderson .Paak collaborator Pomo.



Returning to Hackney, the duo decided to knuckle down during isolation, and allowed these circumstances to influence their process.



Left deliberately raw, 'no song without you' has a neat neo-60s feel, reminiscent of the Beach Boys or even The Left Banke.



One of their most sharply melodic offerings, 'no song without you' is largely shorn of the crisp production that normally defines their work.



“It’s OK for things to sound a bit rough”, the duo comment in a press note, “rather than going into the studio and compressing guitars over and over. The more character that you leave in it, the more the listener can dive in.”



Tune in now.



