Dave Chappelle Returns W/ Explosive Free Netflix Special Unloading On George Floyd’s Killers: “This Is The Streets Talking For Themselves”

SOHH Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Dave Chappelle Returns W/ Explosive Free Netflix Special Unloading On George Floyd’s Killers: “This Is The Streets Talking For Themselves”Comedian Dave Chappelle is back at it and with a purpose. The Hollywood entertainer has released a surprise Netflix comedy special taking direct aim at the police officers responsible for killing black man George Floyd. Dave x Netflix The unexpected special arrived Friday and is titled “8:46” which a direct reference to how long arrested […]

The post Dave Chappelle Returns W/ Explosive Free Netflix Special Unloading On George Floyd's Killers: "This Is The Streets Talking For Themselves" appeared first on .
