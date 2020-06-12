Dave Chappelle Returns W/ Explosive Free Netflix Special Unloading On George Floyd’s Killers: “This Is The Streets Talking For Themselves” Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Comedian Dave Chappelle is back at it and with a purpose. The Hollywood entertainer has released a surprise Netflix comedy special taking direct aim at the police officers responsible for killing black man George Floyd. Dave x Netflix The unexpected special arrived Friday and is titled “8:46” which a direct reference to how long arrested […]



