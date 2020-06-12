Global  

Here's how DP is gearing up for the weekend

IndiaTimes Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Deepika Padukone very active on social media amid lockdown. The actress started a new series called 'Productivity in the time of COVID-19 and she shared the names of the movies that she watched. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie and showed her fans how she is gearing up for the weekend.
