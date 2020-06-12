Global  

Oscars to set 10 best picture noms, inclusion standards

Seattle Times Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
The Oscars are implementing some big changes, including a set number of best picture nominees and to-be-determined representation and inclusion standards for eligibility. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that there will be 10 best picture nominees beginning with the 94th Academy Awards in 2022. The organization is also planning to […]
