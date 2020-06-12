|
Trippie Redd Trolls Sony PlayStation 5 Over Its New Design Reveal
Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Rap star Trippie Redd doesn’t look like he’s going to be the first to own a Playstation 5. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week to poke fun at Sony’s next generation console reveal. Trippie x Trolls Redd went to his Instagram page this week and didn’t hold back. The rap troll compared the upcoming […]
The post Trippie Redd Trolls Sony PlayStation 5 Over Its New Design Reveal appeared first on .
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this