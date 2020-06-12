Global  

"Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" - cast: Will Ferrell, Pierce Brosnan, Rachel McAdams, Dan Stevens, Demi Lovato

AceShowbiz Friday, 12 June 2020
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga - cast: Will Ferrell, Pierce Brosnan, Rachel McAdams, Dan Stevens, Demi Lovato
Release date: June 26, 2020
Synopsis: "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" centers on aspiring musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams), who ...
 Check out the official trailer for the Netflix movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, directed by David Dobkin. It stars Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens and Demi Lovato. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Release Date: June 26, 2020

The Trailer for Will Ferrell & Rachel McAdams' 'Eurovision' Movie Has Arrived!

 Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams are starring in the upcoming musical comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and the first trailer was just...
Just Jared

Netflix's 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' trailer is here

 As if the Eurovision Song Contest that takes places every year isn't wild enough on its own, Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams are teaming up to parody that wild...
Mashable

First trailer for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is even more promising than the teaser

 We need the laughs! A full trailer for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, the tortuously named Netflix film starring Will Ferrell and Rachel...
Lainey Gossip


