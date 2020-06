BREAKING: John Bolton Book Claims Impeachable Offenses Across ‘Full Range’ of Trump’s Foreign Policy Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

John Bolton, the former national security advisor who left his post in 2019, claims to have documents impeachable offenses across the "full range" of President Donald Trump's foreign policy. John Bolton, the former national security advisor who left his post in 2019, claims to have documents impeachable offenses across the "full range" of President Donald Trump's foreign policy. 👓 View full article