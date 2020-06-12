Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump’s Juneteenth Rally in Tulsa is Just an Escalation of Racist Republican Ronald Reagan’s Playbook

Mediaite Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Trump’s Juneteenth Rally in Tulsa is Just an Escalation of Racist Republican Ronald Reagan’s PlaybookDonald Trump’s plan to hold a rally on Juneteenth in Tulsa, Oklahoma is creating justifiable outrage, but it’s worth remembering that he’s taking a page — and arguably enlarging it — from former President and overt racist Ronald Reagan. Trump is being rightly lambasted for scheduling a rally on June 19 — a day that […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Trump Campaign Makes Tulsa Rally Attendees Sign COVID-19 Waiver

Trump Campaign Makes Tulsa Rally Attendees Sign COVID-19 Waiver 01:26

 The Trump campaign is requiring the president’s supporters to sign a coronavirus waiver before attending his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Related videos from verified sources

7-Year-Old Planning Kindness Rally [Video]

7-Year-Old Planning Kindness Rally

7-year-old organized Kindness Rally

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:08Published
'Decent Americans are not racist or bigots' - Trump [Video]

'Decent Americans are not racist or bigots' - Trump

US President Donald Trump has warned against labeling "tens of millions of decent Americans as racist or bigots" as anti-racism demonstrations continue. Mr Trump was speaking at an event promoted as..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Pres. Trump’s Juneteenth Tulsa rally sparking outrage over racial significance [Video]

Pres. Trump’s Juneteenth Tulsa rally sparking outrage over racial significance

The announcement of President Donald Trump’s first rally since the coronavirus pandemic began has led to an outcry over the racial ties to the rally’s date and location.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 02:53Published

Tweets about this