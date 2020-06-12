|
Trump’s Juneteenth Rally in Tulsa is Just an Escalation of Racist Republican Ronald Reagan’s Playbook
Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Donald Trump’s plan to hold a rally on Juneteenth in Tulsa, Oklahoma is creating justifiable outrage, but it’s worth remembering that he’s taking a page — and arguably enlarging it — from former President and overt racist Ronald Reagan. Trump is being rightly lambasted for scheduling a rally on June 19 — a day that […]
