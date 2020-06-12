UGK’s Bun B Asks Everyone To Stop What They’re Doing + Watch Dave Chappelle’s 8:46 Netflix Special Right Now Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

UGK’s Bun B is 100 percent for Dave Chappelle and his new Netflix special. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to encourage everyone to watch the free “8:46” broadcast centered on police brutality and death of George Floyd. Bun x Dave B went to Instagram Friday with a major co-sign. Bun took things a step […]



SOHH UGK's Bun B Asks Everyone To Stop What They're Doing + Watch Dave Chappelle's 8:46 Netflix Special Right Now… https://t.co/isKzkzAvE0 36 minutes ago 4hiphop UGK's Bun B Asks Everyone To Stop What They're Doing + Watch Dave Chappelle's 8:46 Netflix Special Right Now - UGK'… https://t.co/qSgjW6DIfp 43 minutes ago