Pete Davidson's Movie 'The King of Staten Island' Abruptly Pulled From Drive-In Theaters
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Pete Davidson‘s movie, The King of Staten Island, is being pulled from drive-in theaters. The theaters were “abruptly informed they were not able to show the film,” Variety reported on Friday (June 12). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pete Davidson The movie was seemingly intended to debut in a limited number of theaters, [...]
Judd Apatow's latest project, "The King of Staten Island", stars Pete Davidson in his first lead role in a feature film and is loosely based on his life. While Davidson is known for his comedy, the director tells ET Canada's digital reporter Morgan Hoffman that he thinks the movie will show another...
Davidson plays a fictionalized version of himself in The King of Staten Island, a film about a young man grieving the loss of his firefighter dad. Director... NPR Also reported by •AceShowbiz •Just Jared