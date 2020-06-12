Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pete Davidson's Movie 'The King of Staten Island' Abruptly Pulled From Drive-In Theaters

Just Jared Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Pete Davidson‘s movie, The King of Staten Island, is being pulled from drive-in theaters. The theaters were “abruptly informed they were not able to show the film,” Variety reported on Friday (June 12). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pete Davidson The movie was seemingly intended to debut in a limited number of theaters, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Judd Apatow Says Fans Will See Different Side Of Pete Davidson In 'The King Of Staten Island'

Judd Apatow Says Fans Will See Different Side Of Pete Davidson In 'The King Of Staten Island' 02:57

 Judd Apatow's latest project, "The King of Staten Island", stars Pete Davidson in his first lead role in a feature film and is loosely based on his life. While Davidson is known for his comedy, the director tells ET Canada's digital reporter Morgan Hoffman that he thinks the movie will show another...

Related videos from verified sources

Ryan & Toto Review New Releases for the Weekend! [Video]

Ryan & Toto Review New Releases for the Weekend!

Our go-to movie critic Ryan Jay is here just in time for the weekend to talk about some of the newest movie releases. But something’s a little different today...he’s joined by “special guest”..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:12Published
Indiana Theaters, Bars, Playgrounds, Limited Dining Reopen For Phase 4 [Video]

Indiana Theaters, Bars, Playgrounds, Limited Dining Reopen For Phase 4

Effective Friday, all of Indiana will advance to Phase 4 in the state’s coronavirus pandemic reopening plan – two days earlier than planned.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:26Published
Pete Davidson hopes he finds 'true love one day' [Video]

Pete Davidson hopes he finds 'true love one day'

Pete Davidson has admitted he's a "hopeless romantic" but he hopes he's "fortunate enough" to find "true love".

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

For Pete Davidson And Judd Apatow, 'Comedy Is A Beautiful Escape'

 Davidson plays a fictionalized version of himself in The King of Staten Island, a film about a young man grieving the loss of his firefighter dad. Director...
NPR Also reported by •AceShowbizJust Jared

Pete Davidson on "The King of Staten Island"

 "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson was a longshot when he auditioned for the show at just 20 years old. Now, six years later, he is co-writer and star of...
CBS News

Pete Davidson says making "The King of Staten Island" has been "cleansing" for him

 Preview: The comic and "Saturday Night Live" star describes his new movie as "three-quarters autobiographical"
CBS News


Tweets about this

Mendacity_Q

Giancarlo Croce 🏳️‍🌈✡️ Here’s How to Stream Pete Davidson’s New Movie @TheKingofSI ‘The King of Staten Island’ https://t.co/F4QsoVlp4L via @YahooSports 14 seconds ago

abbigailhooks1

abbigail hooks THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND IS SUCH AN AMAZING MOVIE I DIDNT THINK I WOULD BE CRYING AT THE END OF IT. I LOVE PETE DAVIDSON 2 minutes ago

lasarahgee

Sarah Pete Davidson is my King of Staten Island. I wanted to watch two more hours of him growing through life.… https://t.co/HjyKdD1uKN 3 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Pete Davidson’s Movie ‘The King of Staten Island’ Abruptly Pulled From Drive-In Theaters https://t.co/6UUgPJ8iqx 6 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson’s Movie ‘The King of Staten Island’ Abruptly Pulled From Drive-In Theaters https://t.co/9xGjThC9Tt 6 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Pete Davidson’s Movie ‘The King of Staten Island’ Abruptly Pulled From Drive-In Theaters https://t.co/AKV5JDBLTM 6 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Due to an "internal misunderstanding," Pete Davidson's #TheKingOfStatenIsland has been pulled from drive-in theater… https://t.co/LzcsOgDG73 9 minutes ago

strangerblud

ʙʀɪ🖤 THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND WAS AN AMAZING MOVIE. 100% RECOMMENDED. I LOVE PETE DAVIDSON. IDC WHAT ANYONE SAYS. HES S… https://t.co/fi8T4pdI96 11 minutes ago