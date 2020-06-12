Global  

Lily James to Star in 'Peggy Jo,' a True-Crime Love Story!

Just Jared Friday, 12 June 2020
Lily James has booked her next role – the title character in the upcoming true-crime love story Peggy Jo! The movie “is loosely based on the true-story of the life of Texan Peggy Jo Tallas, who takes to robbing banks while posing as a man,” according to Variety. Peggy Jo will be directed by Phillip [...]
