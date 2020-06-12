Lily James to Star in 'Peggy Jo,' a True-Crime Love Story!

NwokeAgulu Lily James to star in true-crime movie ‘Peggy Jo’ https://t.co/xDOjgjXLW9 1 hour ago Devdiscourse Lily James to star in true-crime movie 'Peggy Jo' https://t.co/CL4FrWDGo6 3 hours ago Marco Issa RT @comingsoonnet: Peggy Jo: Lily James To Star in True-Crime Story from Phillip Noyce https://t.co/8z1Q7AxAkk 4 hours ago Vacancy Magazine Lily James will star in bank robber take 'Peggy Jo' https://t.co/p2sUZlauWR 4 hours ago Bleeding Cool ICYMI: Lily James will star as a bank robber in the new bank heist film #PeggyJo https://t.co/SIfcsi5GzV 4 hours ago Princess Kaylee 🚀 RT @JustJared: Lily James has booked her next role! https://t.co/xzgMuXCsGc 7 hours ago Cesarrm RT @DEADLINE: Lily James To Star In Bank Robber Tale ‘Peggy Jo’ https://t.co/XbOfkw4302 https://t.co/0uxSIRjZjb 8 hours ago Dimmy RT @InsideBacklot: Lily James to star in crime-thriller ‘PEGGY JO,’ based on a true story of a bank robber who disguised herself as a man d… 11 hours ago