Trump Awkwardly Tells Harris Faulkner He’s Done More For Black Community Than Any President: Lincoln ‘Did Good, Although…’ Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

"So I think I've done more for the black community than any other president," Trump said. "And let's take a pass on Abraham Lincoln because he did good, although it's always questionable, you know, in other words the end result." 👓 View full article